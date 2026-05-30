Navy commissions housing projects to boost personnel welfare at 70

By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy has commissioned a series of housing and infrastructure projects across its formations as part of activities marking its 70th anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to personnel welfare and operational excellence.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said the projects were designed to improve the living and working conditions of officers, ratings and their families while enhancing the Navy’s overall operational effectiveness.

Abbas described personnel welfare as a critical component of military efficiency, noting that a motivated and well-catered-for workforce remains essential to the successful execution of the Navy’s constitutional responsibilities.

He said, “Today’s commissioning is particularly significant because it reflects our determination to ensure that abandoned projects across the Service are completed and put to productive use. Of special note is the 48 x 1 accommodation block, which, before today, had remained abandoned for over 5 years after its commencement. We will therefore continue to prioritise the completion of viable abandoned projects so that personnel can derive the intended benefits of investments made on their behalf.”

According to him, the newly commissioned projects include residential accommodation blocks, upgraded infrastructure and support facilities aimed at addressing accommodation deficits and creating a more conducive environment for personnel.

He said the projects form part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Navy’s institutional capacity while ensuring that officers and ratings enjoy improved standards of living.

The naval chief noted that despite prevailing economic challenges, the service had continued to prioritise infrastructure development and welfare initiatives, recognising their importance in maintaining morale and combat readiness.

“Adequate accommodation, quality healthcare and functional support infrastructure are key factors in sustaining the well-being and effectiveness of our personnel,” he said.

Abbas also disclosed that the Navy had intensified efforts to complete inherited and abandoned projects across its formations to ensure the prudent use of public resources and maximise the benefits of government investments.

He revealed that several previously stalled projects had been revived and completed under the current leadership, with more expected to be delivered in the coming months.

The welfare-focused projects include improvements to electricity supply, water reticulation systems, road networks and other essential infrastructure within naval residential communities.

He emphasised that the facilities were intended to directly benefit personnel and their families, while also contributing to improved service delivery and operational efficiency.

The naval chief urged beneficiaries to take ownership of the facilities and maintain them properly to ensure their sustainability.

“The true value of any facility lies in its proper utilisation and maintenance,” he said, while encouraging personnel to use electricity and other public utilities responsibly.

Abbas expressed appreciation to the federal government for its continued support for the Nigerian Navy, noting that such support had enabled the successful execution of several critical welfare and infrastructure projects.

He also commended contractors, engineers and project teams involved in the construction and completion of the projects for their professionalism and dedication.

The commissioning of the projects underscores the Navy’s ongoing efforts to modernise its infrastructure, improve personnel welfare and strengthen operational readiness as it celebrates seven decades of service to Nigeria.

Established in 1956, the Nigerian Navy remains a key arm of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, responsible for maritime security, the protection of national assets and safeguarding the country’s territorial waters.