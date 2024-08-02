NASS: Benue caucus hails youths for shunning nationwide protest

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A coalition of Benue State caucus in National Assembly Caucus and Federal Appointees from the state, has lauded youths in the state for not participating in the “End Bad Governance” protest on Thursday.

The coalition, in a statement by the deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, said Benue youths by their actions have shown commitment to the progress of the state.

Agbese, who doubles as the spokesperson of the Benue coalition, also said the federal lawmakers and appointees lauded the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Secretary to Government of the Federation ( SGF), George Akume and Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev.

They expressed optimism that the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will bring progress and development to Benue State.

The Benue leaders added”We applaud their wisdom and maturity in avoiding the temptation to engage in destructive activities that could have led to the loss of lives and property. Their decision is a testament to the peaceful and law-abiding nature of the Benue people.

“We are proud of our youths for choosing the path of peace and stability. They have demonstrated that they are true ambassadors of the state and we urge them to continue on this path. Their actions have saved the state from the destruction and chaos that was witnessed in other states.

“The Benue youths have shown that they are committed to the development and progress of the state. We urge them to continue to work towards building a better future for themselves and the state.

“Regrettably, other states were not fortunate. Arson, violence, and destruction of property were witnessed, leaving a trail of devastation and loss of lives. We condemn these acts of violence and urge those responsible to seek peaceful means of resolving their grievances.

“The events in other states are a stark contrast to the peace and stability that was maintained in Benue State. We attribute this to the wise decision of our youths to shun the protest and the leadership provided by our leaders.

“We wish to thank the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, for providing leadership and guidance to the youths. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and we urge them to continue to provide direction and support to the youths.”