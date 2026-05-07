Nasarawa Investment Summit: Reforms without succession risk failure – Shettima

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday stressed the need for policy continuity and institutional strength as critical pillars for sustainable development, saying leadership must prioritise long-term impact over short-term gains.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday at the third edition of the Nasarawa Investment Summit 2026 held in Lafia, with the theme “Bold Transition: Building a Legacy for a Sustainable Future”.

He said that the true test of leadership was not in immediate achievements, but in the systems and structures put in place for future generations.

“The tragedy of power is not that it ends, but that too many leaders govern as though the future begins and ends with them.

“Progressive change without succession is a bridge that stops in the middle of the river,” he said.

The vice president commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for what he described as a reform-driven and visionary leadership style, noting that Nasarawa had demonstrated clarity of purpose in its development trajectory.

According to him, the state’s investment drive aligns with the economic reforms of the federal government under President Bola Tinubu, aimed at building a resilient, production-driven economy.

He said recent reforms had begun to yield results, citing improvements in economic growth, fiscal stability and foreign reserves.

Shettima noted that Nigeria’s GDP growth rose from 2.74 per cent in 2023 to 3.87 per cent in 2025, while the fiscal deficit narrowed and external reserves improved significantly.

He added that increased revenue allocation to states had created more opportunities for sub-national governments to invest in infrastructure, human capital and enterprise development.

“This recovery is opening fiscal space across the federation and giving states the room to think, build and invest with renewed confidence,” he said.

The vice president also highlighted Nasarawa’s strategic advantages, including proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, natural resources and ongoing infrastructure development.

He said initiatives such as the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA), the One-Stop Investment Centre and the State Electricity Regulatory Commission had strengthened the state’s investment climate.

Shettima described the Lafia Declaration, unveiled at the summit, as a commitment to policy continuity and investor protection beyond political transitions.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Sule said that the summit, which began in 2022, had evolved into a major platform for promoting the state’s economic vision and attracting private sector investment.

He said that the 2026 edition was focused on consolidating reforms and ensuring their sustainability beyond his administration.

“This summit is designed to institutionalise reforms, strengthen investor confidence and provide a clear roadmap for the next phase of economic development,” he said.

Sule noted that the state had recorded significant progress in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and infrastructure, adding that efforts were being made to embed reforms within enduring institutions.

He said that the Lafia Declaration was a voluntary commitment by stakeholders to sustain policy consistency and protect investments irrespective of changes in leadership.

Also speaking, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said ongoing economic reforms had improved capital inflows and strengthened investor confidence.

She said Nasarawa’s economy had grown significantly, with increased investments in solid minerals and industrial processing, urging stakeholders to sustain the momentum through consistency and policy stability.

In her remarks, Aisha Rimi, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), commended the state for implementing investor-friendly reforms.

Rimi listed some of the reforms to include the establishment of a one-stop investment centre, improved regulatory frameworks and infrastructure support, which she said had enhanced the state’s attractiveness to investors.

She emphasised the importance of institutional continuity in maintaining investor confidence, especially during political transitions.

Earlier, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the Managing Director of NASIDA, said the summit was designed to move from dialogue to action by presenting investment-ready projects and strengthening governance frameworks.

He said the state had recorded over two billion dollars in investment inflows, created more than 50,000 jobs and significantly improved its internally generated revenue.

According to him, the focus of the 2026 summit is to ensure that reforms are embedded in governance systems and sustained beyond electoral cycles.

The Sun reports that the summit featured plenary sessions, investment presentations and the signing of the Lafia Declaration aimed at promoting long-term economic stability and growth in the state.