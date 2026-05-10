Nasarawa 2027: Wadada clears APC governorship screening

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State, Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, has completed the party’s screening exercise ahead of the forthcoming APC governorship primaries.

The screening, held in Abuja, is considered a major step in the senator’s bid to contest the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Speaking shortly after the exercise on Saturday, Senator Wadada expressed gratitude to God and commended the APC leadership for conducting what he described as a transparent and credible process.

“I thank Almighty God for a successful outing and appreciate the leadership of our great party for organising a transparent, credible and orderly screening exercise,” he said.

The lawmaker also appreciated party supporters, stakeholders and loyalists across the state for their continued support and confidence in his aspiration.

According to him, his governorship ambition is rooted in service, inclusiveness and commitment to the development of Nasarawa State.

“The journey toward 2027 is driven by service, vision and an unshakable commitment to the progress and development of Nasarawa State,” Wadada stated.

The senator, who holds the traditional titles of Sarkin Yakin Keffi and Magajin Dangin Lafia, said his political movement has continued to gain momentum across the state.

He noted that over the years, strong bonds of trust and unity had been built with the people, stressing that the next phase would focus on building a more united and prosperous Nasarawa.

“We have built a strong foundation of trust, unity and collective purpose with our people, and the time has come to take the next step toward a greater, more inclusive Nasarawa State,” he added.

Wadada further assured supporters of his commitment to continue engaging citizens with humility and dedication as consultations ahead of the party primaries continue.

“The work continues, and I remain committed to moving forward with the people every step of the way,” he said.