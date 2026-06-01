Calls for APC unity ahead of 2027 poll

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 Nasarawa State election, has called on party members to close ranks and work together for victory, declaring that there was “no victor and no vanquished” following the party’s primary election.

Speaking during his acceptance speech in Lafia on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Wadada formally accepted the party’s mandate and unveiled his development blueprint, tagged the HEARTS Agenda, which he said would drive his administration if elected governor.

“The contest is over. The time for reconciliation, unity and collective responsibility is now. There is no victor and no vanquished. We are members of one political family united by a common vision and a shared commitment to the peace, unity and development of Nasarawa State,” he said.

The APC candidate appealed to aggrieved party members and supporters to remain in the party, warning against actions capable of creating divisions within the ruling party.

“I also appeal to anyone who may feel disappointed or who may be contemplating leaving our party to reconsider. The APC remains a large and accommodating family, strong enough to accommodate our diverse aspirations and opinions,” he stated.

Wadada described his emergence as a victory for democracy, unity and continuity, saying the mandate belonged to all party members and citizens who desired a prosperous and peaceful Nasarawa State.

He commended the leadership of the APC for conducting what he described as a peaceful, transparent and credible primary election, praising the state chairman, Dr Aliyu Bello, members of the State Working Committee and electoral officials for ensuring a free and fair process.

The senator also paid glowing tribute to Governor Abdullahi Sule for providing leadership and stability throughout the primary process.

According to him, the governor’s administration had laid a solid foundation for development through investments in infrastructure, industrialisation, agriculture, healthcare, education and security.

Unveiling his vision for the state, Wadada said his administration would be guided by the HEARTS Agenda, representing Human Capital Development, Economic Enhancement, Accountability, Rural Transformation, Technological Advancement and Security.

“The HEARTS Agenda is a comprehensive development blueprint designed to consolidate existing achievements while opening new opportunities for growth, innovation, youth empowerment, rural development, economic prosperity and improved security,” he said.

He pledged to run an inclusive and accountable government that would prioritise the welfare of citizens, empower youths and women, support farmers and entrepreneurs, and create an enabling environment for investment and economic growth.

Wadada further aligned his vision with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing support for the federal government’s economic reforms and commitment to national development.

He also acknowledged the role of traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths and party faithful across the state’s 147 wards for their support and confidence in his leadership.

“This is a defining moment in our journey as a people. It is a moment to rise above personal interests, political differences and sectional considerations. It is a moment to embrace unity, hope and a shared commitment to a brighter future,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate expressed confidence that, with unity and collective commitment, Nasarawa State would achieve greater development and prosperity in the years ahead.