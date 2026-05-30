NAPTAN declares fasting for abducted Oyo teachers, children

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has declared a three-day national fasting and prayer programme to seek divine intervention over the insecurity in the country.

Particularly, NAPTAN, which is the umbrella body for parents of both public and private school students nationwide, said the fasting and prayer exercise was essential for the release of the abducted teachers and children in Oyo State.

The association, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ademola Ekundayo, said the spiritual exercise would hold from June 1 to 3, 2026.

He said the exercise was open to all Muslims and Christians nationwide.

The statement reads: “NAPTAN is calling on Imams, Pastors, religious leaders and the faithful across faith lines to join in united supplication for divine intervention.

“The continued captivity of our children and teachers in the hands of kidnappers is a pain too deep to bear. While we continue to call on the government and security agencies to fulfill their constitutional duty of protecting lives, we have reached a point where we must turn to God, the ultimate source of help and deliverance.

“NAPTAN believes that human efforts have not been enough to bring our children and teachers home. It is time for the nation to unite in prayers and seek God’s mercy for their safe and speedy release. We urge all teachers, parents and students to join us in this three-day fasting and prayer for divine intervention.

“NAPTAN reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the safety and security of every Nigerian child and teacher. The Association appeals to all Nigerians to stand together in faith, hope and solidarity during this period,” the statement added.