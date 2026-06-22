NANS Southwest names Olanose director of political, ideological engagement

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has appointed Comrade James A. Olanose as the Director of Political and Ideological Engagement, a strategic position within the leadership structure of the organisation.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was conveyed by the Southwest Coordinator, Comrade Josiah Adeyemo, in recognition of Olanose’ demonstrated leadership capacity, intellectual depth, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of the Nigerian student movement.

As Director of Political and Ideological Engagement, Olanose will be responsible for promoting political consciousness, civic responsibility, ideological orientation, and constructive engagement among students across the Southwest states of Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, and Ekiti.

The leadership of NANS Southwest expressed confidence in his ability to drive meaningful political discourse, inspire a new generation of student leaders, and strengthen democratic values within the student community.

A former President of NAOSS MAPOLY Chapter, current National Vice President of NAOSS, and Convener of the Yayi Student Vanguard, Olanose has remained a prominent voice in student advocacy, youth development, and grassroots mobilisation.

Observers have described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his years of dedicated service, consistency, and contribution to student leadership at both institutional and national levels.

With this new responsibility, Olanose is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping political awareness, ideological development, and leadership engagement among students throughout the Southwest region.

The appointment marks another significant milestone in his leadership journey and further reinforces his growing influence within the Nigerian student movement.