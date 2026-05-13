NANS Southwest launches empowerment initiative for students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has partnered with real estate firm, Pride Rock Global Properties Limited, to launch an empowerment initiative targeted at uplifting students economically across the Southwest geopolitical zone.

Public Relations Officer, NANS Southwest, Comrade Tope Olugbemi disclosed in a Wednesday statement that the Graduate, Learn and Earn (GLE) Initiative is purposefully designed to bridge the widening gap between academic pursuit and financial independence.

According to the statement, the initiative was conceived by the PRO’s office under Olugbemi in collaboration with the Chief of Staff, Comr. Abdulahi Abdulrahmon (Ramos), alongside other officials of the cabinet.

Olugbemi, popularly known as Celebrity Surveyor, was said to have leveraged his professional expertise in surveying to introduce the high-impact empowerment initiative.

Speaking on the scope of the initiative, the zonal spokesman explained that it offers students access to practical, market-driven knowledge in real estate consultancy, enabling them to generate legitimate and sustainable income streams while still actively engaged in their studies.

“This is not just another program. It is a calculated response to the economic realities confronting students today.

“More importantly, it reflects a shift toward solution-driven leadership one that prioritizes entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and self-reliance as critical tools for student advancement,” he said.

Olugbemi further explained that through structured training, hands-on mentorship, and direct exposure to real-world opportunities within the real estate sector, participants would be equipped to build viable income channels without compromising their academic goals.

He stressed that the initiative positions students not just as learners, but as emerging professionals capable of navigating and thriving in today’s economy.

The PRO reiterated that this initiative aligns with the broader vision of NANS Southwest Zone D to champion innovative, practical solutions that enhance student welfare and guarantee long-term economic sustainability.

He said, “Students across the Southwest are therefore strongly encouraged to seize this opportunity learn valuable skills, expand their capacity, and take intentional steps toward a financially secure future.

“Because at this level, it’s no longer just about education.

It’s about empowerment, relevance, and results.”