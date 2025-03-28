From Bamigbola Gbolagunte Akure,

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), South-West Zone D, yesterday, embarked on a protest in Akure against the rising incidents of insecurity in Ondo State.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions moved round major streets of Akure, chanting various solidarity songs to call the attention of the state government to their demands.

Some of the placards read: ”Ondo Students Not Lucky; Nigerian Students in Ondo State Deserve Better; We Need More Security In Our State among others.

Mr. Ademola Adegoke, deputy coordinator, NANS, South-West Zone D, who spoke with newsmen, said the protest was to show their grievance over insecurity, especially as it affected students in the state.

Adegoke, who alleged that the state government had neglected students, urged it to rise to its responsibility and do the needful in the state.

“Some of our students including those on SIWES cannot go to their various places of assignments, even those that need to go to farms do not due to the rampant kidnapping in the state.

“Recently, four students of Federal College of Agriculture (FECA), Akure, were kidnapped and the governor did not show any signs of empathy.

“As the number one citizen in the state, Mr governor was supposed to come out and address us.

“In the state where there is peace, definitely, the students of such a state will have peace as well.

“Also, we are demanding good facilities in our schools. A School of Health in the state cannot boast of a good health centre for students

“And you will hardly see common paracetamol in the centre.

“So we want to know if Mr. Governor doesn’t want to have anything to do with us as students; he should let us know.

“We are outside here to let him know that we (students) are not happy with him,” he said.

During the protest, major roads were blocked thereby preventing free flow of traffic in all the areas where the protest was held.

The popular Oba Adesida Road leading to the State High Court was blocked by the protesting students, thereby causing a traffic snarl around the A Division Headquarters of the Nigeria Police.

While no government official came out to address the students, personnel of the police ensured that the protest remained peaceful and was not hijacked by hoodlums.