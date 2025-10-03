By Sunday Ani

The National Association of Nigerian Students in the Diaspora (NANS Diaspora) has conferred the Icon of Global Impact Award on the Chief Executive Officer of NAJFCONNECT for Africa and the world Inc., Chief Kennedy Fintan Nnaji.

The conferment took place during the NANS Diaspora annual global leadership summit, held at East London University, United Kingdom.

The theme of this year’s summit was “Harnessing Diaspora Potential for National Development and Sustainable Global Impact.”

The summit brought together leaders, scholars, young

professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators and government agencies from across the globe to discuss the pivotal role of the Nigerian diaspora in advancing national development and promoting sustainable impact worldwide.

Nnaji was recognised for his outstanding contributions to global

development, leadership excellence and unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerian communities across continents.

His visionary leadership through NAHFCONNECTS continues to

foster innovation, collaboration and socio-economic transformation across Africa and beyond.

The honour further underscores Chief Nnaji’s growing influence as a global leader dedicated to bridging opportunities between Nigeria, Africa and the world.

In his remarks, Nnaji expressed gratitude to the group for the recognition and reiterated his commitment to mentoring young Nigerians in the diaspora, fostering global partnerships and driving impactful initiatives for sustainable development.