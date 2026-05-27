NANS commends DSS over role in 2026 national convention

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) and its Director-General, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, for their role in ensuring security and order during the 2026 NANS national convention.

In a statement issued after the convention, NANS described the event as peaceful and successful, attributing part of the outcome to the security arrangements and operational support provided by the DSS.

The student body stated that the presence and coordination of DSS personnel contributed to maintaining calm, protecting participants, and facilitating the smooth conduct of the convention.

NANS particularly acknowledged the leadership of the DSS Director-General, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, praising what it described as his strategic support and commitment to the success of the exercise.

The association noted that the agency demonstrated professionalism, vigilance, and operational coordination throughout the convention period, helping to create an atmosphere conducive for the conduct of its activities and electoral processes.

It also expressed appreciation to DSS operatives deployed to the venue, noting that their efforts contributed to maintaining security during the event.

NANS further expressed optimism about continued collaboration between the student body and the DSS in promoting constructive engagement and advancing issues affecting Nigerian students and national development.

The 2026 NANS National Convention brought together stakeholders and student leaders from across the country as part of the association’s leadership transition process.