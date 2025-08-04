… Calls for deregistration of ANLCA, other associations

By Steve Agbota

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has backed the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) over continuous collection of the Practitioners Operating Fees (POF).

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday in Apapa, Lagos, National President of NAGAFF, Chief Tochukwu Ezisi called for the deregistration of four freight forwarding associations under the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) namely; Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFFN) National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA) and the National Association of Air Freight Forwarders and Consolidators (NAFFAC).

Recall that the four associations had dragged the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola to court over the appointment of the current Registrar of CRFFN, Kingsley Igwe.

The four registered associations also recently united to direct their members to boycott payment of the POF in line with a court judgment obtained by Mr Lucky Amiwero, President of NCMDLCA.

However, the NAGAFF President called on the CRFFN to suspend the four associations for carrying out a political vendetta against the Council and for allegedly frustrating the Federal government’s reforms in the Marine and Blue Economy.

He also called for the withdrawal of their Certificates of Registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He said the four freight forwarding associations are pained that the Registrar of the CRFFN emanated from NAGAFF, and rather than support a grassroots professional heading the Council, they all decided to shut their doors against him.

“NAGAFF has carefully observed with enduring patience how events unfolded since the appointment of the current CRFFN Registrar, choosing professionalism over partisanship. However, recent actions by four accredited associations, namely, ANLCA, AREFFN, NAFFAC, and NCMDLCA, compel us to clarify our position.

“These groups have publicly aligned with a court judgment obtained by Mr. Lucky Amiwero of NCMDLCA in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/765/2018, claiming the CRFFN lacks authority to regulate customs agents and collect the Practitioner Operating Fee (POF). Yet, the CRFFN has appealed and filed a stay of execution, rendering the ruling unenforceable.

Ironically, Mr. Amiwero has condemned the same associations now exploiting his court victory, exposing their opportunism. This only reinforces our concern about their credibility and motivations. Let it be known that ANLCA has long resisted CRFFN’s establishment, going as far as proposing a counter-bill in the National Assembly,” he said.

Similarly, he said the past CRFFN elections were marred by irregularities challenged in court by some of these same actors, patterns of undermining the Council when outcomes don’t favour them.

“The real issue appears to be the appointment of Mr. Kingsley Igwe as Registrar, a former NAGAFF Secretary. His emergence triggered litigation, not for legal rectitude but as a political vendetta.

“Those who no longer believe in CRFFN’s mandate should exit the stage.

We suspect a broader agenda to sabotage government reforms in the marine and blue economy sectors,” he added.

According to him, the Government should investigate the economic and regulatory sabotage being carried out under the guise of activism, saying these groups have often failed in their statutory financial obligations to CRFFN.

ANLCA and NCMDLCA must align their identities with the new Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Act 2023.

“We recommend that CRFFN consider the deregistration of these four associations and request the withdrawal of their CAC certificates in the national interest.

“Despite the distractions by the four associations, NAGAFF remains proud of the performance of the current Registrar, Mr. Kingsley Igwe, stating that in under one year, he has shown exceptional leadership, including expanding CRFFN’s funding beyond POF to improve financial sustainability.

“Other achievements of the CRFFN under the Registrar, according to him, included “Commenced training of 1,000 freight forwarders in 2025, an unprecedented capacity-building initiative which has seen a successful training of 300 freight forwarders already.

“Driving digital modernisation and stakeholder collaboration to strengthen CRFFN’s regulatory role. We hereby pass a vote of absolute confidence on the leadership of the CRFFN Registrar/CEO under the supervision of the Hon. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola,” he said.

He hinted that NAGAFF will remain committed to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to a freight forwarding profession anchored in professionalism, transparency, and national service.