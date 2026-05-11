N31bn Fraud: Court revokes ex-power minister’s bail, orders his arrest

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Justice Maryann Anineh of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Monday revoked the bail earlier granted to former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for the continuation of his alleged N31 billion fraud trial.

Mamman, alongside seven others, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and intent to defraud involving N31 billion, the Commission’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale said.

According to Oyewale, Mamman’s absence in court came days after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, reportedly convicted him on May 7, 2026, on a separate 12-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering amounting to N33.8 billion.

At Monday’s proceedings, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that Mamman’s absence was glaring and unjustified, stressing that neither the defendant nor his legal team provided any explanation for failing to appear.

Oyedepo further noted that no reason was also given for Mamman’s absence during proceedings leading to his conviction before Justice Omotosho.

Responding, Mamman’s counsel, Femi Atteh, argued that it was the responsibility of the prosecution to produce the defendant in court following the bench warrant earlier issued against him by the Federal High Court.

However, Oyedepo rejected the argument, insisting that the defence owed the court an explanation regarding the whereabouts of its client.

He urged the court to revoke Mamman’s bail, issue a fresh bench warrant for his arrest and summon his surety at the next adjourned date.

The prosecution also prayed the court to continue with the trial in Mamman’s absence pursuant to Section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

In her ruling, Justice Anineh granted all the applications of the prosecution, revoked Mamman’s bail and ordered his arrest.

The judge also ruled that proceedings would continue in his absence in line with provisions of the ACJA 2015.

The matter was adjourned till May 14, 2026, for continuation of the trial.