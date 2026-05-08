‘N3.8 billion for Gusau water works, N16.2 billion for other towns, villages’

In a bold move to end water scarcity, the Zamfara State Government had approved N3.8 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the first phase of the Gusau Water Supply Scheme.

The approval was granted during the State Executive Council meeting in Gusau on Tuesday.

The Gusau water project is part of the N20 billion approved in the 2026 budget for the urban and rural water renewal projects across the state.

Checks at the 2026 approved budget of Zamfara state have shown that the Urban Water Renewal Projects will guzzle N19.1 billion, the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) was allocated N3.86 billion, and N860 million for the Directorate of Rural Water Supply.

The budget document revealed that aside from the Gusau water project, the urban water rehabilitation and expansion project covers the township water schemes in Tsafe, Gummi, Talata Mafara, and Kauran Namoda local government areas.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa, said the Gusau water project’s approval followed a memorandum by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure seeking urgent intervention in Gusau’s deteriorating water supply system.

“This forms part of the administration’s sustained efforts to address water scarcity and improve access to clean and safe water in the state capital.

“The project is aimed at restoring efficient water production and distribution across the city, ensuring reliable service delivery to residents, and strengthening public health and sanitation standards,” the commissioner said.

According to him, funding for the project has been duly captured in the 2026 Appropriation Law, reflecting the government’s commitment to prioritising critical infrastructure and improving citizens’ quality of life.

He added that, upon completion, the State Water Corporation would oversee the operation and maintenance of the rehabilitated facilities to ensure sustainability and long-term service delivery.

“This initiative underscores the commitment of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration to addressing key developmental challenges and fulfilling its promise to provide essential services to the people of Zamfara.

“The government calls on residents to support the ongoing efforts and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure successful execution of the project,” the commissioner pleaded.