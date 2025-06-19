By John Ogunsemore

Outgoing President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has hailed former Nigerian president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan for nominating and supporting him for the job.

Adesina served as Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development under Jonathan when he was tipped for the AfDB job in 2015.

He won re-election for a second and final five-year term in 2020, which will end in September 2025.

In May, former Minister of Finance of Mauritania, Sidi Ould Tah was elected as his replacement.

In an X post on Thursday, Adesina thanked Jonathan for nominating and supporting his candidacy for the AfDB top job.

He posted photos with the ex-Nigerian leader, stating, “My boss for life! President ⁦@GEJonathan⁩ graciously nominated and supported me to be President of the ⁦@AfDB_Group⁩ in 2015. I was happy he told me ‘I am very proud of you. You have done a great job! You have made Nigeria and Africa very proud.’ Thank you Sir!”