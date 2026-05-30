Mother, Son make history as Mayors in neighbouring UK councils

A mother and her son have made history in the United Kingdom after being elected mayors of two neighbouring councils in Hertfordshire, marking a rare milestone in local government.

Parveen Rani was elected The Worshipful Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council, while her 23-year-old son, Tushar Kumar, became The Worshipful Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council.

The appointments are believed to be among the first instances in Britain where a mother and son have simultaneously served as mayors of separate councils.

The development has attracted attention across local communities and among public officials, with many describing it as a notable example of civic engagement and public service spanning generations.

Tushar Kumar’s appointment is also significant as he is regarded as one of the youngest people of Indian heritage to serve as a mayor in the United Kingdom.

His emergence reflects the growing participation of young people and ethnic minority communities in British public life.

The Hertsmere Mayor-Making Ceremony was held at the Civic Offices in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and was attended by community leaders, councillors and invited guests.

Among those present was Professor Dr Parin Somani, Chief Executive Officer of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), who congratulated both mayors on their appointments and commended their commitment to community service.

Parveen Rani is known for her involvement in community development initiatives, particularly in the areas of education, cultural preservation and support for families.

Through her work with Hindi Shiksha Parishad UK, she has been active in promoting educational and cultural programmes within the community.

Inspired by his mother’s public service, Tushar Kumar became involved in civic activities while studying Political Science at King’s College London, eventually pursuing a role in local government.

Their election is being viewed as a reflection of the increasing diversity of leadership in Britain and the growing role of younger generations in shaping local governance.

For many residents, the achievement represents not only a personal milestone for the family but also a symbol of community participation and public service in modern Britain.