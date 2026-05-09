Mosque now reduced to worship-only, causing Muslim Ummah’s backwardness – Sultan 

… As Muswen, Imams, Islamic clerics storm Osun for Badmus

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday attributed Muslims’ diversionary penchant for accumulating material wealth, to the decline of Mosque to the level of a place of worship alone.

He posited that this is the real cause of the backwardness or even, retardation, in which the global Muslim Ummah is entangled today.

Speaking at the commissioning of ultramodern Mosque built by Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Tunde Badmus, Sultan who was represented by the President of Muslim Umrah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Deputy President General (South) Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, noted that the early Mosque served as a social symbol of Muslim development.

“When Prophet Muhammad (SAW) established the very first Mosque in Islam, which was named ‘The Mosque of Qubah’, in the city of Madinah in 622 CE, the purpose was not for Salat alone.

“That Mosque was designed to serve Islam by accommodating such necessary institutions as School, Library, Treasury, Information Centre, Court of law, Mini Parliament and even Hospital. In a nutshell, going by its original design, the Mosque should be the social symbol of Muslim development theoretically and practically, on the platform of unity.

“Unfortunately, however, because of Muslims’ diversionary penchant for accumulating material wealth, the Mosque gradually declined to the level of a place of worship alone. And that is the real cause of the backwardness or even, retardation, in which the global Muslim Ummah is entangled today.

He advised that the maintenance of the Mosque should be accorded top priority “if we are to show appreciation and sustain the beauty of the edifice and maximize our reward from Allah, the Most Beneficent.”

The Grand Mufti of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa, described the Mosque as a way of showing gratitude to Allah, noting that everybody will give account of his or her wealth.

The National Missioner and Chief Imam of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, who led the first two Rakah prayer in the Mosque, lamented that Mosques have been reduced to mere prayer hall unlike the earlier Mosques which served as resource centre.

Speaking on behalf of the children, Olalekan Badmus, who is the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), said his father’s life has been a beacon of discipline, purpose and enduring impact.

“We have learnt a lot from him, his unwavering passion for Allah and his work has shaped many lives and restore hope for many of us.

“As the founder of Tuns Group, his contributions have significantly advanced Nigeria’s economic growth. His dedication to the advancement of Islam in Nigeria, particularly in the Southwest, including Edo and Delta States, reflects his deep faith and commitment to service including building this kind of multi-million Naira mosque. We pray God give him long live in health and vitality,” he added.

The ultramodern mosque named “Asiwaju Khamis Olatunde Badmus Central Mosque, was donated to NASFAT (Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society).

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, Chief Imam of Ogbomosho, Dr. Taliat Ayilara, Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Yusuf Ali SAN, and other eminent personalities graced the occasion.