By Seyi Babalola

The departing Real Madrid football icon, Luka Modric, has named the club’s 3-1 triumph over PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2021/22 as his “game to remember.”

The Croatian has decided to leave Los Blancos after the season.

Modric played for Real Madrid against Real Sociedad on Saturday, and it was his final league game with the club.

Real Madrid won the game 2-0 as a departing gift for the midfielder who will leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer after the Club World Cup.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder spoke to the press after the game against Real Sociedad.

He was asked which game he would remember from his time at Real Madrid, he said “My favourite memory at the Bernabeu? I have to say the PSG game [in 2022]. Before it, I said, if we win tonight… we win the Champions League and that’s what happened.”

Real Madrid was beaten 1-0 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, with Kylian Mbappe’s strike securing the victory for the French side.

The Frenchman scored again at Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg in the 39th minute to give PSG a 2-0 aggregate lead.

The then Los Blancos striker, Karim Benzema scored a second half hat-trick inside 17 minutes to turn the game on its head.

Real Madrid beat the French side 3-2 on aggregate and went on to win the tournament.