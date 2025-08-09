By Islamiyat Kareem

If you find yourself staring at your closet every morning unsure of what to wear, that’s a proof that you need a simple fashion manual. Getting dressed does not have to be complicated and that’s why having a few outfit formulas can make your everyday styling much easier.

For casual outings, try pairing a blazer with a T-shirt or button down shirt and straight leg jeans. To achieve an office look, swap the jeans with wide legs trousers and put on an oversized button up. This gives you a simple yet polished look.

When trying to be more comfortable, go for a cozy vibe in a midi dress and sneakers. You can also pair a crop top with a denim jacket and a flowing maxi skirt. If the weather is cold, go for a knitted sweater paired with a skirt and beautiful flats. Remember to finish up with accessories that suit your mood because fashion doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, all you need is a good formula.