Miserable Children’s Day – Falz tackles FG over abducted Oyo children

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz has criticised the Federal Government over the worsening security situation in the country, describing this year’s Children’s Day celebration as “miserable” amid the reported abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

In a post shared on his official X handle, the singer expressed outrage over reports that more than 40 children remained unaccounted for following the Oyo school kidnapping incident, accusing authorities of failing to protect vulnerable citizens.

“Miserable Children’s Day. Over 40 still missing in Oyo. Kidnappers getting richer by the day because our government allow children to be tortured and then reward the criminals with handsome ransom payments,” Falz wrote.

The entertainer also faulted what he described as growing public indifference to the country’s security crisis, warning that Nigerians were behaving as though the nation was not facing a serious threat.

“Citizens carrying on like we are not already in a battle for our lives,” he added.

Falz’s remarks followed growing concerns over the abduction of teachers and pupils in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, an incident that has triggered public outrage and renewed calls for stronger protection of schools and tougher action against kidnappers.

The outspoken musician, known for his criticism of governance and social issues, has repeatedly used his platform to speak on insecurity, police accountability and human rights concerns in Nigeria.

His latest comments have added to mounting pressure on authorities to intensify rescue efforts and address the recurring wave of kidnappings targeting schools and communities across the country.