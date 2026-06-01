Milner retires from football with highest EPL appearances

Versatile English midfielder, James Milner has retired from professional football aged 40.

Milner started his senior playing career with Leeds in 2002, and featured for six more teams over the next 24 years, winning 10 major titles including one UCL and three Premier League crowns.

He represented Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton in the top flight and enjoyed the backing of many of his managers for being able to play in multiple positions, including wing, in midfield and at full-back.

Milner holds the record for the most Premier League appearances (658) and the longest continuous career in the Premier League (24 years).

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He is also one of only five outfield players to have made a Premier League appearance at the age of 40 or older, joining Teddy Sheringham, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan, and Kevin Phillips.

He was also capped 61 times by England between 2009 and 2016.

Milner represented the Three Lions at two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2014) and two UEFA European Championships (2012 and 2016).

He scored one international goal, coming in a 2012 World Cup qualifying match against Moldova.

Prior to his senior career, he was also a record-holder for the England U21s, earning 46 caps at that level.