Military rescues six abducted women, children in Borno

16 May 2026 3:34 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Enugu State

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have rescued six women and children abducted by Boko Haram during an attack on a town in Borno State.

The freed victims included two middle-age women, two girls and two boys. They were intercepted and rescued by troops on Thursday at a terrorist crossing point along the Amuda–Gava area in Gwoza Local Government.

Operation Hadin Kai spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba disclosed in a statement yesterday that the rescue was executed through a coordinated operation enhanced by credible intelligence.

Troops successfully intercepted and rescued six abducted women and children, all residents of Ngoshe community, who had been held captive by Boko Haram/ISWAP,” he announced.

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Uba gave the names of the six as Amina Salihu, 52; Aishatu Musa, 50, nine-year-old twin sisters Hassana and Hussaina Abubakar, Adamu Zakariyya,12 and Usman Zakariyya, 10.

He said the rescued victims were received by the Commander of the 26 Task Force Brigade of OPHK, and given medical attention at a military healthcare facility in the area. They have been reunited with their families through the community traditional leader and Chief Imam, he added.

The military said it has so far, rescued over 60 people out of nearly 200 residents abducted by Boko Haram on March 3 during an attack on Ngoshe, a town near the Cameroon border.

The terrorists had during the bloody attack, also killed dozens of residents and then seized the town. The military however recaptured the community about two weeks later, forcing the terrorists to flee.

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