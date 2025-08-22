Victor Boniface is on the verge of swapping the Bundesliga for Serie A after AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen struck an agreement for the Super Eagles striker, Bold Sports reports.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenburg and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old forward will move to San Siro on loan for a fee in the region of €5m, with Milan holding the option to make the deal permanent next summer for an additional €24m. If triggered, Boniface will sign a four-year contract, taking the overall package close to €30m.

Milan’s search for a new centre-forward had dragged on all summer, with moves for Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic collapsing in negotiations.

For Boniface, the transfer offers a fresh challenge and the chance to lead the line for one of Italy’s most storied clubs.

Once the deal is sealed, he will become Milan’s eighth signing of a busy window, joining Luka Modric, Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci, Koni De Winter, Pervis Estupiñan, Zachary Athekame and Pietro Terracciano in Massimiliano Allegri’s rebuilt squad.

Boniface’s arrival is expected to hand Milan a timely boost ahead of their Serie A clash with Cremonese this weekend.