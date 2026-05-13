Matthew Omodayo Owotuga Foundation commits N204m to school, economic empowerment

To honour the enduring legacy of the Late Most Supreme Apostle Matthew Omodayo Owotuga, the foundation established in his name has announced the successful disbursement of N204 million towards community development, academic excellence, and economic empowerment.

The highlight of this year’s remembrance is the official handover of the Bodunwa Elizabeth Omodayo Owotuga Hall to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Ondo State with a modern, fully equipped 30-room student hostel, to alleviate student housing challenges and provide a conducive living environment that fosters academic focus and safety.

In line with the late Apostle’s vision of self-reliance and empowerment, the Foundation significantly scaled its financial grant programmes this year. There was the Entrepreneurial Grant of N186.7 million. A massive injection of capital provided to local business owners. These are non-repayable grants intended to scale small and medium enterprises, stimulate the local economy, and create jobs.

Also, Educational Scholarships of N10.3 million, a financial support awarded to high-performing yet indigent students to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder their pursuit of higher education.

The Foundation hosted a regional Football Competition, investing N7 million into the event. The tournament served as a platform for discovering local talent and promoting the spirit of sportsmanship among the youth.

According to the Chairman of the foundation, Most Reverend Apostle Nelson Ogede, “the total disbursement of N204 million reflects the Foundation’s commitment to “Humanity First”—a principle lived by the Late Most Supreme Apostle Matthew Omodayo Owotuga.”

In her comments, the daughter of the late apostle, Mrs. Agnes Ehinmowo (Nee Owotuga), said: “Seventeen years later, our father’s transition continues to be a catalyst for progress.

“We don’t just remember him through ceremonies, but through the lives changed at OAUSTECH, the businesses revived by our grants, and the students who can now stay in the classroom.”

In 2019, Omodayo Owotuga Foundation donated an orphanage to Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta and a 300-seater ultra-modern lecture theatre to Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State in 2024.

The Matthew Omodayo Owotuga Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to upholding the philanthropic ideals of the late Most Supreme Apostle Matthew Omodayo Owotuga. The foundation focuses on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, seeking to create sustainable pathways for the less privileged in society. Members of its board of Trustees include Mr. Nelson Ogede, Mrs. Agnes Ehinmowo (daughter), Mr. Omosehinmi Oye and Mr. Felix Omodayo-Owotuga (son).