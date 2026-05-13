Matawalle hails DICON-D7G at Istanbul Defence Exhibition

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has praised indigenous defence firm DICON-D7G for boosting Nigeria’s military industrial production on the global stage.

Matawalle gave the commendation while declaring open the DICON-D7G exhibition booth at the 2026 SAHA Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey.

The minister, accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Kelvin Aneke, said the company had projected Nigeria positively through the display of locally manufactured military equipment at the international exhibition.

He said Nigeria was gradually reducing dependence on foreign defence manufacturers through local production of military hardware for the Armed Forces and paramilitary agencies.

According to him, the development aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Matawalle added that international defence manufacturing firms should begin establishing production plants in Nigeria in view of the country’s growing military industrial capacity.

The minister also commended the Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Osman Chennar, for his commitment towards strengthening local defence production.

Chennar conducted the minister and his delegation round the exhibition stand. The entourage included senior officials from the Ministry of Aviation.

DICON-D7G had earlier made its first international appearance at a defence exhibition in Doha, Qatar, before participating in the ongoing Istanbul exhibition.

The company’s management team at the event included Major General Mainasara Abdul Masanawa (retd.), Brigadier General Abiodun Morakinyo (retd.) and Mr Lasbery Chidozie, among others.

The SAHA 2026 exhibition, which runs from May 5 to May 9, has attracted over 1,000 companies from more than 100 countries.