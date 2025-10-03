Ben Jacobs, a football transfer expert, has stated that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is willing to take over as manager of Manchester United, but would only do it in mid-season.

According to him, Glasner thrilled at the chance to coach Manchester United and would fit in well.

“With Glasner, I do genuinely think that he would leave Crystal Palace if he was offered the role mid-season, even though they’re on a fantastic run.

“Things are moving in the right direction there, but he’s had to operate off a shoestring budget. And I’m still told that Glasner would be prepared to join Manchester United if a vacancy mid-season emerges.”

Things are not moving the right direction for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford as the Portuguese is under pressure, having won just 19 of his 49 matches at the club since joining in November 2024.