Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 1-0 in a key Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Both teams came into the game sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Spurs were 15th, while the Red Devils were just one position above them.

A draw was of no help to either club as they looked to turn things around, and it was Ange Postecoglou’s men who took all three points.

James Maddison responded quickly inside the penalty area, slamming the ball beyond André Onana.

There were no goals in the second half, as the hosts maintained their narrow lead until full time.

The result leaves United in 15th place, only two spots above the relegation zone, while Tottenham are now up to 12th.

Manchester United have now lost 12 of their 25 Premier League games this season—their most defeats from their first 25 matches of a league campaign since 1973-74 (13), when they were last relegated from the top flight.