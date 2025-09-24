From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A man, Chinworeke Mmadu, from Ebonyi State, has killed himself in a foiled bomb explosion at Obinwanne in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday, 21 September.

Although the spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement he released to journalists, said the prompt response of police tactical ensured that the situation was immediately brought under control and the area secured.

He said, “On receipt of the distress call, operatives from Njaba Divisional Headquarters immediately mobilised to the scene. It was confirmed that the blast was caused by an explosive device carried by Mr Chinworeke Mmadu, ‘m’ of Ebonyi State, which detonated prematurely, leading to fatal injuries that later claimed his life.”

Meanwhile, he added that two passers-by who sustained injuries during the incident were rushed to Santa Maria Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

“In furtherance of the response, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Hamzat A. Abdulkadir, visited the scene with operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit. The area was carefully swept and has been declared safe for public use.”

Okoye further explained, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased carried the explosive device, while inquiries are ongoing to determine his motive and possible affiliations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, wishes the injured victims a speedy recovery and assures Imolites of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

“Members of the public are urged to stay calm, remain security-conscious, and provide timely information to aid security efforts.

“In addition, the public is strongly advised to report any suspicious item or object to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines for prompt action,” Okoye stated.