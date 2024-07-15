Man killed during Trump’s attempted assassination identified

By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro has identified firefighter Corey Comperatore as the rallygoer killed in Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Two others, 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, were injured in the incident but are in stable condition, authorities said.

Daily Sun reported that Trump suffered an injury to his ear when a shooter, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks rained down bullets as the former US President was delivering a speech in Butler, 35 miles north of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Republican candidate’s security detail quickly formed a cordon around him before whisking him away from the scene.

Comperatore, a former fire chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in Pennsylvania, was identified as the man killed during the shooting on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania governor described Comperatore, 50, as a hero, saying, “Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

“Corey was a girl dad,” Shapiro said. “Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Most especially, Corey loved his family.”

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” the governor said. “I asked Corey’s wife if it would be OK for me to share that we spoke. She said ‘Yes.’ She also asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro said he has directed flags be flown at half-staff in Comperatore’s memory.

Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, also paid glowing tributes to him in a Facebook post.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable.

“My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality,” she wrote.