OnlyFans model jailed after BDSM session with client ends in tragedy

A 32-year-old OnlyFans model, Michaela Rylaarsdam was on Monday sentenced to four years in prison by a court in California, United States after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2023 asphyxiation death of a client during a paid fetish session.

Michael Dale, 56, died died on April 17, 2023, at his home in Escondido, California after paying Rylaarsdam more than $11,000 for an extreme BDSM encounter that she recorded for her OnlyFans page, according to court records.

Rylaarsdam had advertised services involving fetishes and described herself as non-judgmental in that regard.

Prosecutors said Rylaarsdam bound Dale’s limbs, wrapped his body in plastic wrap “like a mummy,” sealed his eyes with Gorilla Glue, glued women’s boots to his feet, duct-taped his mouth, and placed a plastic bag and additional tape over his head.

Dale was left without air for at least eight minutes and did not respond.

Rylaarsdam attempted CPR and called 911, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The content creator and mother of three was initially charged with second-degree murder in February 2025 after a months-long investigation by the Escondido Police Department.

She pleaded not guilty to that charge before accepting a plea deal to the reduced count of involuntary manslaughter in early May 2026.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Brad Weinreb described her actions as recklessly disregarding human life but noted there was no intent to kill.

At sentencing, Rylaarsdam expressed remorse to Dale’s family, stating that “I’m sorry” was not enough, and took responsibility for the incident in front of her husband and uncle, who attended court on behalf of her three young sons.