Man in trouble for standing surety for daughter

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 52-year-old man, Saheed Olatunbosun, has been arraigned before a magistrate court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for standing surety for his daughter, Omowumi.

The prosecuting police officer, Adepoju Kayode, told the court that the defendant stood for his daughter at Ataoja Police Station and failed to produce the suspect. He alleged that the defendant disrespected the police by refusing to produce the suspect he stood for.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two-count-charge, pressed against him by the police.

Counsel to the defendant, Najite Okobie, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal term, promising that he would provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

The presiding magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety. He adjourned the matter to June 16, for mention.