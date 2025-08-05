From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Artificial fuel scarcity has hit Makurdi, the Benue State capital, and its environs following a three-day strike action embarked upon by Petrol Tanker Drivers of NUPENG in the state.

Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state also joined the strike on Tuesday, in solidarity with drivers and shut down their filling stations throughout Makurdi.

Our correspondent gathered that a Petrol Tanker Driver was attacked by some youths a few years ago at Aliade town in Gwer East LGA of the state; his truck was damaged, and petrol product lost.

The development made NUPENG engage in protest and later embark on an indefinite strike before the intervention of the immediate past Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom.

A member of IPMAN and a manager in one of the fuel stations in Makurdi, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press, said the state government failed to honour the agreement entered into with the leadership of their unions.

The source said the state government earlier agreed to pay for the truck that was damaged by the youths who attacked the tanker drivers at Aliade town in Gwer East LGA of the state a few years ago.

“This matter has been ongoing since the last administration of former Governor Samuel Ortom. When NUPENG and IPMAN were protesting over the matter then, the then governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, stepped in and promised to pay the damage.

“He failed to pay for the damage as promised until he left office in 2023. And when this new administration came on board, NUPENG and IPMAN approached the present Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, and he shunned them, insisting that he will pay no dime over what he knows nothing about.

“The leadership of the two unions has decided that we go on a three-day warning strike and wait for further actions. All the fuel station managers were directed to shut down their respective stations. And any station found selling products to anyone or vehicle will pay a fine of ₦500,000,” he said.

Our correspondent observed that as at 6:00 am on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, all independent petrol marketers, major marketers, and NNPC Mega Stations shut down, while black marketers cashed in on it to raise fuel prices between ₦1,500 to ₦1,700 per litre.

When contacted, the Benue State chairman of NUPENG, Terfa Iorhule, said he is currently in Lagos on an official trip and could not give details of what necessitated the warning strike.

“You will give me time till 6 pm today to enable me to give you full details about today’s strike. I’m in Lagos right now; I only heard of the strike, but I have not confirmed it yet,” Iorhule said.

Some of the motorists who spoke to our correspondent appealed to the NNPCL, the PTD, and IPMAN to show more understanding with the Benue State Government in the interest of the common man. “The country is already hard, and people are almost suffocating; adding fuel scarcity to the current hardships will choke us to death,” a motorist, Terna Jude, said.