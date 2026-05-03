Mainoo fires Man United past Liverpool, seals Champions League return

Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 in a fierce Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Kobbie Mainoo’s second-half winner sealing a return to next season’s UEFA Champions League.

United started with purpose and struck early through Matheus Cunha, who drilled home in the sixth minute after carving out space at the edge of the box to give the hosts immediate control.

The home side then doubled their lead in the 14th minute when Benjamin Sesko forced Bruno Fernandes’ header over the line, capping a fast and aggressive opening spell that left Liverpool chasing the game.

However, Liverpool responded after the break. First, Dominik Szoboszlai punished a poor pass from Amad Diallo in the 48th minute to pull one back and drag the visitors back into the contest.

Then came the equaliser. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens gifted possession away under pressure, Alexis Mac Allister pounced, and Cody Gakpo swept into an empty net to make it 2-2 and swing momentum Liverpool’s way.

Just as Liverpool looked ready to push on, United hit back. Mainoo stepped up in the 77th minute and swept a composed first-time finish low into the net from outside the box to restore United’s lead and settle a frantic contest.

The win lifts United into next season’s Champions League and confirms a major turnaround under Michael Carrick, with the club now six points clear of Liverpool and safely inside the top four.

Liverpool fought back after a poor first half, but their recovery fell short. Defensive lapses, slow reactions and two costly errors left Arne Slot’s side with too much to recover, despite their improved second-half display.

For United, the result underlined the progress made in recent months. They attacked with intent, survived their own mistakes and found the control to finish the job in one of the season’s biggest fixtures.

For Liverpool, the defeat leaves their top-four chase under pressure. For United, though, Old Trafford got the result it wanted a statement win over their biggest rivals and a route back into Europe’s top competition.