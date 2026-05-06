LP records impressive turnout as it begins sale of nomination forms

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Labour Party recorded a strong turnout as it began the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to political office aspirants.

On the first day of the exercise, Sir Basil Maduka from Imo State picked a nomination form to contest for a senatorial seat.

Hon. Reuben Inanuji from Taraba State also picked a form to contest for the House of Assembly. Architect Njoku Chiagozie picked a form to run for the Imo State House of Assembly, while Mrs Rejoice Lengaya obtained expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the Taraba State House of Assembly. Okafor Anthony Ikenna from Anambra State also picked a nomination form to contest for the House of Representatives.

Bala Samuel from Taraba State picked a form to contest for the House of Representatives, while Abdulrazak Haruna Magaji, also from Taraba State, picked a form for the same office.

Speaking shortly after the first day of sales, the National Organising Secretary, Mrs Oluchi Opara, expressed confidence that the party had bounced back, judging by the turnout.

Mrs Opara said the party, for now, had no room for consensus arrangements and would instead conduct direct primaries for all aspirants.

“There is no arrangement for consensus candidates except that of the Governor of Abia State, Chief Alex Otti, who is the National Party leader.”

She, however, expressed confidence that more aspirants would begin picking up their forms from today, saying many had already indicated interest.

“Many have paid through the banks but are yet to pick up theirs and I know that warrants physical appearance. So we have many on the way coming.”

Also speaking, Okafor Anthony Ikenna from Anambra State, who picked a nomination form for the House of Representatives, commended the party for what he described as the transparent manner in which the process was being organised.

Hon. Bala Samuel from Taraba State, who picked a form for the House of Representatives, said the party’s conduct should be emulated by other political parties.

The completed forms are to be returned on or before May 16.