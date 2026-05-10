LP presents Otti free guber nomination form

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party has presented Governor Alex Otti the party’s governorship nomination form for the 2027 elections for free.

Speaking while handing over the form to Governor Otti, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Sen. Nenadi Usman, commended him for demonstrating the Labour Party ideals of social justice and equal opportunities to all Nigerians.

“We are here to collectively express our gratitude for your good leadership and for showing Nigerians, especially the people of Abia State, what the Labour Party truly represents.”

Nenadi acknowledged Governor Otti’s inclusive approach to politics, noting that he does not practice the Zero-Sum-Game, “Winner-Takes-All” approach.

“You have won, but you are carrying along even those you defeated. Even those you defeated cannot help but praise you,” Sen. Usman stated.

She told Otti that the NWC resolved to hand over all Labour Party nomination forms for Abia State to the governor as a mark of confidence in his leadership.

Otti, while collecting the form, thanked the leadership of the party for the rare gesture.

“I want to thank the National Working Committee of our great party for this gesture of handing over the governorship nomination form to me free of charge,” Governor Otti said.

He commended the leadership of the party for stabilizing the Labour Party, despite recent internal crisis and legal challenges.