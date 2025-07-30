From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has described the life of retired police officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) as depressing, unacceptable and humiliating.

The IGP, who said the situation is now instilling fears in the hearts of serving police officers of their future, said this is unacceptable given the sacrifices the retired officers made to their fatherland while in service.

Egbetokun made this known at the opening of a meeting with senior police officers in Abuja.

He said: “One area I remain deeply committed to is the welfare of our retired officers under the Contributory Pensions Scheme. Their post-service condition is heartbreaking and morally unacceptable.

“Today, most retired officers of the Nigerian Police Force live in conditions that are not only unacceptable, but humiliating, given the sacrifices they made in service to the nation. Their monthly pension under the CPS is maximally low and roughly inadequate to meet even the most basic needs. Many can no longer afford health care, housing, or a life of dignity.

“This has turned retirement into a period of hardship and regret, eroding the confidence of serving officers, who now see their own future with fear rather than hope. Among serving officers, there exists a growing and deep-rooted anxiety, born from the belief, rightly or wrongly, that retirement is a descent into hardship. This fear has become so pervasive that it is having a noticeable demoralising effect on morale across ranks.

“Attempts made to educate them on the operation of the Contributory Pensions Scheme have been taken as attempts to keep them in perpetual bondage of the CPS.”

According to him, the police leadership had initiated efforts to augment the pension of retired officers and had presented its position to the National Assembly during the public hearing of the bill seeking to exempt the police from the scheme.

“This stance was further reinforced in my recent letter to the National Assembly. While the agitation for our exit from the Contributory Pensions Scheme is just and deeply rooted in lived realities, it is imperative that our actions are guided by prudence and strategy.”

He cautioned against hasty decisions, saying: “I sounded a caution that my people should look well before they jump into any exit. There may be a booby trap in the bill. So what is the use in exiting out of this bill and jumping into an uncertainty?”

He noted that his earlier comments were misinterpreted as opposition to exiting the scheme.

“Some people have interpreted that to mean that I don’t want the police to exit. That is not true. But people often know that that’s not exactly what it meant.”

The IGP, while urging police commanders to engage with serving and retired officers to sensitise them on ongoing efforts by the police leadership to improve their welfare, announced a new welfare incentive aimed at boosting morale among serving officers.

He said any officer who wins the Inspector-General’s award for exceptional professionalism twice consecutively would be considered for accelerated promotion.

He said the initiative was designed to promote a culture of excellence, creativity, and patriotism within the Force.

“This is not just a reward, it is a call to excellence, creativity, and patriotism. We are building a culture where excellence is not just applauded, but advanced. A motivated force is an effective force. Let us also recognize that while past efforts are commendable, they are not enough. Crime does not rest. Criminals do not pause. “

Answering journalists’ questions on remarks made by a former Inspector-General’s who criticised him on the CPS, the IGP, said, “For those who know me, I believe in service discipline. I would, therefore, not want to join issues with him.”