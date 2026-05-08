Lightning strike kills police inspector in Borno

A police inspector, Abdulkadir Garba also known as Buratai, has died after being struck by lightning on duty on Thursday in Borno State.

Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

Daso said, “The rain often comes with its own blessings, but this one arrived with a heartbreaking streak of tragedy.

“It was on a quiet Wednesday, 7th May, 2026, at about 2:19pm, when Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as “Buratai” a Police Officer widely respected for his dedication, commitment, and passion for duty was carrying out his routine responsibility of coordinating vehicle parking opposite Borno State Police Command Headquarters alongside his senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu.

“As strong winds began to gather, both officers reportedly attempted to seek shelter before the rain started.

“But in a sudden and devastating moment, a loud thunderclap echoed through the atmosphere, followed instantly by a powerful lightning strike that hit both officers while they were still on duty.

“While ASP Wazani Adamu survived in what may be described as a miracle, unfortunately, Inspector Abdulkadir Garba who was the direct impact sadly lost his life with partial burns on his body.

“In a cruel twist of nature, a man who stood daily under the scorching sun and uncertain weather to maintain order and serve humanity lost his life, not to violence or conflict, but to the force of the storm.”

The command spokesman said Garba was more than a police officer to many, but a familiar face, a hardworking officer, and a symbol of dedication to service.

Daso added that his sudden passing has left shock, grief, and painful memories in the hearts of colleagues and members of the public who knew him.

“Sometimes, life reminds us how fragile and unpredictable it can be. One moment, duty calls. The next moment, eternity answers,” he quipped.