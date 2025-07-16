By Chinelo Obogo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has condemned and rejected the outcome of the just-concluded local government elections.

The All progressives Congress (APC) won all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship seats in the election held on Saturday, according to Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Reacting to the results on Sunday, the party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, thanked the electorate, saying the results reflected the will of residents.

Speaking during a press conference at the party’s office in Alagomeji, Lagos, yesterday, chairman, Forum of Lagos PDP LGA Chairmen, Adegboyega Adegbesan, described the election as an assault on democracy and said the party will head to the tribunal to contest the outcome.

“From the onset, it was clear that the APC had no intention of participating in a free and fair electoral contest. In many areas across the state identified as PDP’s strongholds, there was ballot box stuffing on an unimaginable scale. Ballot papers that were already thumbprints were carted into polling units in bags, and the electoral officials either stood aside helplessly.

“In some local governments, our party agents were harassed, chased away, and denied access to collation centres, while results sheets were doctored even before voting was concluded.”

The manipulation of figures was so crude and desperate that in some wards, total votes exceeded the number of registered voters.

“In all PDP strongholds in the state, election materials were deliberately delayed, while some never arrived, and where they did, it was with incomplete documentation, designed to frustrate our supporters and suppress voter turnout.

“To the courageous people of Lagos State, who in spite of the encumbrances, came out to perform their civic duty but met with violence, deceit, and betrayal, we doff our hats to you and salute your courage.

“This is not just a PDP matter. It is a matter of justice, equity, and fairness. It is a clarion call for the protection of our democracy in Nigeria. If we allow this travesty to go unchallenged, we risk institutionalising anti- democratic tendencies like rigging as a culture and silencing the voice of the people.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that the PDP will not recognise this fraudulent election or any of its so-called “winners.” We have compiled detailed evidence, eyewitness testimonies, video recordings, and official anomalies to challenge and retrieve our stolen mandate through available civilised legal means.

“We are also calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to launch an inquiry into LASIEC’s operations. We also call on civil society groups, international observers, and democracy watchdogs to speak out against this tyranny. The Nigerian judiciary should rise above political compromise to uphold the sanctity of the law.

“The Nigerian people, especially the youth should understand that their silence today will only embolden these enemies of democracy tomorrow. The ruling party has shown once again that it fears the ballot box more than anything else. We in the PDP are resolved, unshaken, and prepared for the long march to reclaim the dignity of our people and restore electoral integrity in Lagos State.”