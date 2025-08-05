By Henry Uche

In a bid to integrate insurance offerings for employees, customers, small business owners, and other internal and external stakeholders within Ecobank, Leadway Assurance has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited to deliver this package.

The partnership, which began on Friday, August 1, 2025, marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion by embedding insurance access directly within everyday banking touchpoints. From life and health protection to motor and home insurance solutions, Ecobank customers and stakeholders will now enjoy seamless access to Leadway’s trusted suite of products, expertly tailored to meet their evolving needs.

Beyond convenience, the initiative is designed to deepen insurance awareness and foster uptake through interactive product education across key engagement platforms, including physical Ecobank branches, staff engagements, Ecobank’s mobile platforms, and direct customer channels.

Speaking on the partnership, Kikelomo Fischer, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, shared: “This collaboration is about making insurance simple, accessible, and part of everyday life. By working with Ecobank and leveraging their wide network, we’re bringing financial protection closer to people—right where they are, and when they need it most.”

She added: “This isn’t just about operations—it’s a purposeful move to bridge the insurance gap in Nigeria. By combining our customer-focused solutions with Ecobank’s reach, we’re making it easier for more Nigerians to access the protection they deserve.”

Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Distribution Channels and Sales, Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ecobank, said: “At Ecobank, we are delighted to partner with Leadway Assurance, one of the country’s foremost insurance service providers. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision to create a one-stop hub offering robust financial services. Through this initiative, our customers will enjoy the convenience of accessing tailored insurance solutions alongside their banking needs.”

Ogunyemi added that the rollout would commence across select Ecobank branches nationwide, with product champions trained to guide users through policy options, including Leadway’s Group Life Cover, Personal Accident Insurance, and Term Life policies, which are especially beneficial to Ecobank’s workforce and retail clientele.