By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has announced plans to commission the first phase of what it described as the largest food logistics hub in Sub-Saharan Africa, alongside the activation of a ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund aimed at tackling food supply disruptions and stabilising food prices across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday.

Olusanya said the Lagos Central Food Systems and Logistics Hub, located in Ketu-Ereyun, Epe, is being developed as a modern, technology-driven facility designed to transform food transportation, storage, processing and distribution within Lagos.

According to her, the project will serve as a major gateway for food distribution in the state, with the capacity to accommodate more than 1,500 trucks daily and handle over 1.5 million metric tonnes of food annually.

She explained that the hub will feature cold and dry storage facilities, warehouses, processing and repackaging centres, aggregation points, truck parks, quality control laboratories and digital trading platforms to improve efficiency across the food value chain.

Olusanya noted that Lagos, regarded as Nigeria’s largest food market, continues to grapple with supply chain disruptions, rising transportation costs, poor storage infrastructure and huge post-harvest losses due to its heavy dependence on food supplies from outside the state.

“Today, I am pleased to inform you that the first phase of the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub is scheduled for commissioning this year.

“This will mark a major turning point in Lagos State’s food systems transformation journey and demonstrate that Lagos is responding to food security challenges through long-term infrastructure,”she said.

The commissioner stated that the hub is expected to improve food aggregation, reduce waste, lower logistics costs and support more stable food prices across the state.

She added that the project would also generate employment opportunities in transportation, warehousing, cold-chain systems, food processing, packaging, retail, food safety and technology services.

Olusanya further disclosed that the state had activated a ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund under its Produce for Lagos initiative to strengthen food production, aggregation, logistics, financing and distribution systems.

She said the fund is designed to de-risk agricultural investments and provide guaranteed market access for farmers, aggregators, processors, logistics operators and investors.

“At the centre of this initiative is the ₦500 billion Offtake Guarantee Fund. This fund is designed to de-risk agricultural investment and build confidence among farmers, producers, processors, aggregators, logistics operators, financiers and investors,” she stated.

According to her, one of the biggest challenges facing agriculture in Nigeria is uncertainty around market access, which often discourages production and private-sector investment.

She explained that the initiative would assure producers of a structured market for their products while creating confidence among investors that Lagos is building a reliable and organised food economy.

The commissioner said the government is also strengthening partnerships with food-producing states, transporters, market operators and private investors to ensure efficient movement of food into Lagos.

She added that the programme is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, improve food distribution and help stabilise food prices through better coordination of supply chains.

“When food supply is predictable, logistics are efficient and market systems are structured, prices become less volatile,” she said.

Olusanya noted that Lagos, with an estimated annual food economy valued at ₦16.14 trillion, is moving beyond isolated interventions towards a comprehensive food systems strategy aimed at ensuring food security, attracting investment and building a resilient food economy.

She added that the state would continue investing in major agricultural infrastructure projects including the Lagos Central Food Systems and Logistics Hub in Epe, middle-level agro-produce hubs and the Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence.

Yahoo Mail: Search, organise, conquer