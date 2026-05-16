Lagos to enjoy 24/7 electricity supply

16 May 2026 1:33 am WAT

Rapheal By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
electricity
Enugu State

From Isaac Anumihe Abuja 

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has expressed the readiness of the company to play a major role in the Lagos State electricity market with a view to ensure that Lagos enjoys 24/7 electricity supply.

Adighije, who stated this during a visit to the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Temitope George, at the weekend, said that with about 2,000 megawatts of stranded power assets, NDPHC is strategically positioned to improve electricity supply in Lagos State.

She noted that Lagos currently receives about 1,000MW from the national grid, leaving a huge supply gap against the state’s estimated 12,000MW electricity demand, adding that NDPHC is prepared to supply an additional 1,500MW to the state.

According to her, the company’s mandate covers power generation as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Other News

“Our mandate is fundamentally to scale up power generation with the associated transmission and distribution networks, and so we are uniquely positioned in the power sector because our mandate cuts across every sphere of the sector, from the gas-to-electricity value chain through generation, transmission and distribution.

“Over the years, we have led power sector reforms and helped close infrastructure gaps, and that is what makes us the right candidate to partner with LASERC to drive access to electricity in Lagos.

“It is widely known that NDPHC has the largest power generation assets in sub-Saharan Africa. We have an installed capacity of about 4,000MW, but regrettably, on a daily basis we are only able to dispatch about 400MW to 500MW. Clearly, we have a lot of stranded capacity.

In a statement, she stressed that the company is ready to bridge the supply gap in the short term.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News