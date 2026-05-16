Lagos to enjoy 24/7 electricity supply

From Isaac Anumihe Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, has expressed the readiness of the company to play a major role in the Lagos State electricity market with a view to ensure that Lagos enjoys 24/7 electricity supply.

Adighije, who stated this during a visit to the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Temitope George, at the weekend, said that with about 2,000 megawatts of stranded power assets, NDPHC is strategically positioned to improve electricity supply in Lagos State.

She noted that Lagos currently receives about 1,000MW from the national grid, leaving a huge supply gap against the state’s estimated 12,000MW electricity demand, adding that NDPHC is prepared to supply an additional 1,500MW to the state.

According to her, the company’s mandate covers power generation as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure.

“Our mandate is fundamentally to scale up power generation with the associated transmission and distribution networks, and so we are uniquely positioned in the power sector because our mandate cuts across every sphere of the sector, from the gas-to-electricity value chain through generation, transmission and distribution.

“Over the years, we have led power sector reforms and helped close infrastructure gaps, and that is what makes us the right candidate to partner with LASERC to drive access to electricity in Lagos.

“It is widely known that NDPHC has the largest power generation assets in sub-Saharan Africa. We have an installed capacity of about 4,000MW, but regrettably, on a daily basis we are only able to dispatch about 400MW to 500MW. Clearly, we have a lot of stranded capacity.

In a statement, she stressed that the company is ready to bridge the supply gap in the short term.