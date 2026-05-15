Lagos sanctions 15 loan firms over sharp practices

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has sanctioned 15 money lending firms over violations of operational guidelines and practices deemed harmful to residents, as part of efforts to sanitise the sector and protect consumers from exploitation.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, disclosed this on Friday during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing held in Ikeja.

Layode said the affected firms were penalised for engaging in sharp practices contrary to regulations guiding money lending operations in the state.

According to him, the state government remains committed to enforcing strict compliance among operators in the sector to curb fraudulent financial activities and safeguard Lagosians.

“The firms were sanctioned to ensure strict adherence to guidelines and to protect Lagosians from sharp practices by financial firms,” he said.

The commissioner described money lending as a vital component of the economy, noting that it provides quick and accessible credit facilities to petty traders and small-scale business owners who often find it difficult to obtain loans from commercial banks because of stringent requirements.

“Moneylending business is one of the vital parts of the economy which allows people in the small-scale industry and petty traders to have stress-free access to quick loans to finance their businesses,” Layode stated.

He explained that the Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible for processing applications, issuing and renewing licences for money lenders, as well as monitoring and supervising their operations across the state.

Layode added that the ministry regularly organises stakeholders’ forums to expose operators to global best practices and improve professionalism within the industry.

“We also conduct stakeholders’ forums for moneylender operators in order to bring them up to speed on the latest world best practices,” he said.

He further disclosed that the ministry collaborates with federal regulatory agencies, including the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML), to ensure compliance with financial and consumer protection regulations.

According to him, the ministry also profiles and monitors money lending firms to protect residents from fraudulent operators and dubious schemes.

“In addition, the Ministry registers, profiles and monitors the viability of such companies with a view to ensuring that while the money lenders are in business, the general public is also protected from being scammed by fraudulent people of questionable characters,” Layode said.

The commissioner noted that licensed money lenders have contributed significantly to the growth of micro and small businesses in Lagos by providing alternative sources of financing outside the conventional banking system.

“This partnership has greatly assisted small-scale business owners in Lagos to keep their petty businesses afloat without having to contend with high interest rates and clauses of the big commercial banks,” he added.

Layode revealed that between 2025 and 2026, the ministry received 112 new applications from money lending operators, while 214 existing licences were renewed.

On naturalisation and special immigrant status applications, the commissioner said the ministry, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Interior, continued to process applications from foreign nationals seeking Nigerian citizenship or permanent residency.

He explained that naturalisation is granted to foreigners who have resided continuously in Nigeria for at least 15 years and have established investment interests in their states of residence.

“The objective of the exercise is to grant citizenship rights to foreigners who have lived in the country continuously for fifteen years and above with investment interests in their states of residence,” he said.

Layode added that special immigrant status is granted to foreign nationals married to Nigerian citizens to promote integration and economic development.

He said applicants undergo screening and verification processes involving the Nigerian Immigration Service, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police, Lagos State Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service.

According to him, 68 applications for naturalisation and special immigrant status were received during the period under review, while 20 applicants were screened and cross-examined for onward transmission to the Federal Ministry of Interior for final approval.