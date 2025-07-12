By Lukman Olabiyi

As of 9:06 a.m., electoral officers at the Mushin Local Government Area were still awaiting the arrival of election materials for a poll scheduled to commence at 8:00 a.m.

The delay left the officials visibly unsettled, with uncertainty looming over the next course of action.

In a similar development, at Itire-Odo Eran Ward I, electoral officials had yet to arrive at the polling unit by 9:45 a.m., with no clear sign of when they would report.

Voters at the location expressed concern over the prolonged wait and lack of communication from the electoral authorities.

Despite the delays in election proceedings, security presence was notable from the early hours.

By 6:50 a.m., police officers had mounted roadblocks at key locations, conducting thorough checks on vehicles and verifying the identities of their occupants to ensure compliance with movement restrictions on election day.

By 10:16 a.m., some electoral officials were seen departing the Mushin Local Government secretariat for their designated polling units, offering a faint hope that the voting process might soon begin.