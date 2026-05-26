Lagos clears N3.6bn salary arrears, rolls out welfare boost for workers, retirees

By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has approved and paid N3.67 billion in salary arrears to 6,293 academic and non-academic staff of state-owned tertiary institutions as part of renewed efforts to improve workers’ welfare and sustain industrial harmony in the public service.

The state’s Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, disclosed this during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing marking the third year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Ayantayo explained that the payment covered nine months’ arrears resulting from the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increment approved for workers in Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions.

He said the intervention underscored the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, industrial peace and the repositioning of the state public service for greater productivity and efficiency.

According to the commissioner, the government has continued to invest in staff welfare, training, promotions and institutional reforms aimed at building a responsive and globally competitive workforce.

He further disclosed that the state implemented a N32,000 monthly pension increase for retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme in line with the National Minimum Wage Amendment Act 2024.

Ayantayo also revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved a N50,000 fuel palliative for public servants to cushion the impact of economic hardship and rising transportation costs.

“This singular act further bears eloquent testimony to the resolve of Mr Governor and his Deputy in prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of workers,” he said.

In the health sector, the commissioner said the government paid N456.5 million Medical Residency Training Fund to 470 resident doctors, while salary differentials worth N378.8 million were approved for medical and dental practitioners.

He added that the successful implementation of the Lagos Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (LAGMESS) helped avert industrial action and improved remuneration for doctors and dentists across the state.

Ayantayo noted that issues surrounding contributory pensions involving the Association of Resident Doctors were also resolved in April 2026 through dialogue and engagement.

On capacity development, he disclosed that the ministry organised 54 training programmes between May 2025 and May 2026, benefiting over 7,116 public servants across different cadres.

The programmes, according to him, focused on both generic and specialised skills-gap training to enhance competence, leadership capacity and service delivery.

He said 4,830 officers received approvals for further studies, while 248 officers participated in local and international professional conferences and training programmes.

Ayantayo further stated that 1,000 officers were trained under an Accelerated Digital Literacy Training and Certification Programme designed to prepare public servants for a technology-driven work environment.

The commissioner also announced the launch of the Public Service Accelerator Programme targeting mid-level officers on Grade Levels 12 to 14 to deepen innovation, strategic leadership and excellence in governance.

He attributed the industrial harmony currently enjoyed in the state public service to sustained dialogue with labour unions and professional bodies.

“We dialogue with union members when there are issues. We dialogue when there are no issues. And we continue to dialogue and keep the communication channels open no matter the situation,” he said.

Ayantayo disclosed that the ministry also resolved the lingering leadership crisis within the Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees through a Memorandum of Understanding facilitated alongside relevant federal agencies.

He added that 4,891 officers participated in the 2026 Structured Evaluation and Assessment Programme and Revised Structured Training Programme promotion exercise across ministries, departments and agencies.

According to him, 1,032 certificates of service were issued to retired officers during the review period, while recruitment and replacement exercises were carried out in critical agencies including Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and the Health Service Commission.

The commissioner also highlighted improvements at the Public Service Staff Development Centre, Magodo, including the establishment of a digital audio-visual studio, upgraded training facilities, creation of a Toastmasters Club and expansion of institutional partnerships.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening workers’ welfare, improving public institutions and building a future-ready public service capable of supporting Lagos’ vision as a global megacity.