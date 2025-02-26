From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has promised that some sections of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway would be completed in May.Minister of Works, Dave Umahi reaffirmed this at the weekend, during a continuous stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos – Calabar coastal highway.

The minister, who used the occasion to update Nigerians on some ongoing projects in the country, affirmed that they are a testament that President Bola Tinubu is working in all geopolitical zones. He further revealed that some of the completed sections of the projects will be commissioned in May, 2025.

According to him, Tinubu’s legacy projects in the road sector are passing through all the six geopolitical zones of the federation, adding that the ongoing 750-kilometre coastal highway legacy project begins on Victoria Island, Lagos, and ends in Calabar, Cross River State with spurs in Ondo and Cross River states.

In a statement, he noted that the project passes through the South West, South-South, as well as the South East zones of Nigeria. “Another one is the Abakaliki – Abuja Highway, which commences at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, South East, Nigeria, where the spur from Calabar ends, passing through several towns and villages in the North Central zone and terminating at Apo, Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory. The Ilelah (Sokoto) – Badagry (Lagos) is traversing the North West down to the South West zones. At the same time, the fourth is planned to take off from Akwanga in Nasarawa State to Jos, Plateau State, both in the North Central zone, passing through Bauchi, and ending at the Gombe State capital, both in the North East zone” he said, while applauding Tinubu for his ingenuity in initiating the lofty idea, which is not a mere road and bridge infrastructure but investment in the collective future.

“These legacy projects should be welcomed and encouraged by all Nigerians for their economic derivatives rather than being politicised,” he admonished.

Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engineer Kesha Olukorede had stated that the engagement with stakeholders on the Lagos – Calabar corridor is a continuous one until all thorny issues are resolved. She further said that the meeting also gauges the citizens’ feelings about the gigantic project.

While appreciating the minister for his ever-ready attitude to meet with affected communities and individuals along the corridor, she also thanked them for the maximum co-operation given to the contractor in executing the contract.

Also, the Director, Highways, Bridges and Design, Engineer Bede Obiora disclosed that the purpose of the gathering was to engage affected stakeholders, individually or collectively by the construction of the 103-kilometre alignment within Lagos State.ENDS