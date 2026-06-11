By Philip Nwosu

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has announced plans for a grand thanksgiving celebration in honour of the Emeritus Archbishop of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, as he marks three significant milestones in his life and ministry.

The celebrations will commemorate the Cardinal’s 90th birthday on June 16, his 55th Episcopal Ordination Anniversary on August 29, 2026, and his 60th Priestly Ordination Anniversary on December 4, 2026.

To celebrate the remarkable milestones, the Archdiocese has consolidated the anniversaries into a single thanksgiving event scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, coinciding with Cardinal Okogie’s 90th birthday.

According to a statement signed by the Rt. Hon. Chev. Peter Nwanze and Very Rev Father Julius Olaitan for the All Purpose Committee of the Archdiocese, the celebration will begin with a Solemn Thanksgiving Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos. The event is expected to attract bishops, priests, religious men and women, lay faithful, government officials, traditional rulers, captains of industry, friends and well-wishers from within and outside Nigeria.

A reception will follow immediately after the Mass at The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Archdiocese also disclosed that a major humanitarian outreach programme has been incorporated into the celebration in recognition of Cardinal Okogie’s long standing commitment to charity and care for the less privileged.

Chairman of the All-Purpose Committee, Nwanze, described the forthcoming celebration as a fitting tribute to an iconic Church leader whose decades of service have left an enduring impact on both the Catholic Church and the Nigerian nation.

Nwanze said Cardinal Okogie remains a symbol of courage, integrity and unwavering faith, noting that the cleric dedicated much of his ministry to promoting justice, defending human dignity and providing exemplary leadership during some of Nigeria’s most challenging periods.

He added that for generations of Catholics and Nigerians, Cardinal Okogie has served as a moral compass and prophetic voice, inspiring countless people through his commitment to truth, pastoral zeal and selfless service to the common good.

Cardinal Okogie, one of Nigeria’s most respected Catholic leaders, is widely regarded for his outspoken advocacy on issues of national importance and his contributions to the growth of the Church in Nigeria. The forthcoming celebration is expected to provide an opportunity for the faithful and admirers across the country to honour his enduring legacy and contributions to society.