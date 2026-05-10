Lady Pharmacists flags healthcare collapse risks, pushes AI, wealth creation

…as 17th Biennial Conference holds May 11–16

By Doris Obinna

Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPs) will hold its 17th Biennial Conference in Enugu State from May 11 to 16, 2026, with stakeholders describing the event as a critical moment for reflection, renewal, and strengthening of women in healthcare leadership amid growing national and global challenges.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the conference, National Chairman, ALPs, Mrs. Scholastica LAN, said the theme, “Women and Resilience: Sustaining Health and Wellness in Challenging Times,” was chosen to reflect the realities confronting women, especially healthcare professionals, in an increasingly difficult socio-economic and professional environment.

She noted that the conference, hosted by the Enugu State chapter of ALPs, also marks the end of tenure of the current National Executive Committee (NEC) inaugurated in 2022 during the EKO 2022 conference.

According to her, women remain central to societal survival and healthcare delivery, stressing that resilience, mental preparedness, and professional competence are essential to coping with present-day pressures.

She called on members to fully participate in the conference, describing it as an opportunity to gain knowledge, build capacity, and strengthen ALPs’ long-standing role in public health advocacy, mentorship, and community outreach.

She highlighted the association’s contributions over the years, including cancer awareness campaigns, diabetes and mental health advocacy, child empowerment programmes, drug abuse education, and public health sensitisation.

ALPs, she said, has evolved into a nationally recognised professional brand that continues to influence policy, open doors for engagement with government and stakeholders, and promote healthcare development across states.

The Chairman also raised concerns about Nigeria’s healthcare system, particularly poor infrastructure, fake and substandard medicines, drug abuse, and the migration of healthcare professionals abroad, popularly referred to as “Japa.”

She called for stronger enforcement by the regulatory agencies, improved drug security systems, and greater public awareness to curb the circulation of counterfeit products. She also urged reforms in healthcare infrastructure, warning that inadequate equipment and poor working conditions continue to drive skilled professionals out of the country.

Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, Dr. Titilayo Onedo, said the conference was carefully designed to go beyond dialogue, with sub-themes focusing on artificial intelligence in healthcare delivery, wealth creation and sustainability, as well as mental and emotional wellbeing of women in the health sector. She said the programme would bring together experts across disciplines to promote collaboration, innovation, and practical application of knowledge.

Other speakers, including senior ALPs officials and stakeholders from across the country, underscored the need for improved drug distribution systems, stronger regulatory frameworks, and the establishment of drug management agencies at state level to ensure safe and efficient access to medicines. They also highlighted gaps in healthcare delivery, particularly in rural areas, where access to pharmacists and essential medicines remains limited.

While acknowledging some improvements in government investment and healthcare reforms, contributors stressed that much more needs to be done to retain healthcare workers, strengthen infrastructure, and improve service delivery. They called for sustained policy implementation and greater collaboration between government, professional bodies such as the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and the media to address systemic challenges.

The conference is expected to attract pharmacists, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and development partners from across Nigeria and beyond, with participants expressing optimism that it will produce actionable strategies to strengthen healthcare delivery and reinforce the role of women as key drivers of resilience and transformation in society.