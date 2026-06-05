Labour Party House of Reps candidate Anyaso calls for stronger institutions at Harvard conference

Labour Party candidate for Bende Federal Constituency in the 2027 House of Representatives election, Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, has called for stronger institutions and trust-based leadership across Africa, saying the continent’s development depends more on the strength of its institutions than on individual leaders.

Anyaso made the remarks while speaking during the 10th Anniversary Conference of the IFE Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States.

Speaking on a panel titled “Leadership, Governance and Institutional Trust,” the businessman discussed governance, public trust and institution-building in Africa.

According to him, many governance challenges facing African countries stem from a lack of public confidence in institutions.

“The most valuable currency in leadership is not money, influence or position—it is trust,” he said.

He argued that citizens are more likely to support laws, democratic processes and development initiatives when they have confidence in public institutions.

Anyaso said Africa’s challenge is not a shortage of talented individuals but the inability to consistently build institutions that can endure beyond individual leaders.

“Africa has produced exceptional leaders, entrepreneurs, scholars and innovators. The challenge before us is converting individual excellence into institutional excellence,” he said.

Drawing from his experience in the private sector, he noted that organisations are more likely to survive when they are built on systems and structures rather than on individuals.

He also called for greater transparency, accountability, merit-based appointments and adherence to the rule of law to strengthen public institutions.

Speaking on the role of education and research, Anyaso stressed the importance of universities and knowledge production in national development.

He further urged increased investment in youth development, entrepreneurship, technology and civic participation, while describing the African diaspora as a potential contributor to the continent’s growth.

The conference brought together academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers and members of the African diaspora to discuss leadership, governance and sustainable development in Africa.