From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Labour Party on Tuesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest and interrogate Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, a member of the House of Representatives, over allegations of cyberbullying and circulating a fake document purportedly from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh in a statement, accused Ogene of spreading misinformation on social media and attempting to discredit both the AGF and the Nigeria Police Force.

The document in question, according to the party, lacked authenticity and has no Certified True Copy (CTC), raising questions about how Ogene obtained it.

“It is evident that Hon. Ogene is acting in bad faith, especially after his suspension from the party for incompetence in leading the Labour Party Caucus in the National Assembly and mismanaging funds contributed by LP legislators”, Ifoh stated.

The party further alleged that Ogene has failed to account for funds contributed by Labour Party lawmakers for party use and warned that legal action could follow.

The party insisted that it possesses a CTO of a police investigation report that exonerates its leadership of all forgery allegations, stressing that such claims can only be proven through forensic and handwriting analysis.

“If such a classified document exists, the IGP must interrogate Ogene on how he gained access, as he holds no official position in either the AGF’s or IGP’s office,” Obiorah stated.

Ifoh also linked Ogene’s actions to internal party politics, suggesting they are a response to the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld Julius Abure’s leadership.

He accused Ogene of engaging in “dirty politics” and “court order shopping,” including a failed attempt in Zamfara.

The party then threatened to expel Ogene permanently and initiate his recall from the National Assembly, citing his “poor representation and disservice” to his constituents.