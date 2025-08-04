From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Trade union leaders have strongly opposed purported plans to extend the tenure of the office of Permanent Secretary or any other public official, warning that it would be a violation of the civil service rules.

This follows reports that there were plans in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to extend the tenure of the Permanent Secretary representing FCT in the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Reacting to the matter, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Mohammed Shehu, said; “The extension of the tenure of any Permanent Secretary is not acceptable to us. The appointment is based on single tenure subject to renewal. Any Permanent Secretary that has spent the stipulated two terms, there should be no opportunity to remain in office. Recall we did the same with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum, where the woman remained in office after spending two terms of 8 years. We rejected that. So it is applicable to all Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

Shehu noted that the appointment is single term subject to renewal for 8 years, adding, “Our position is that there should be no more extension as far as it affects the position of any Permanent Secretary. So any Permanent Secretary that has stayed in the office for 8 years should retire and allow other Directors to be considered for elevation to the office of Permanent Secretary. That is our position.”

Also lending his voice to the issue, the National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mohammad Ibrahim, explained such actions would block opportunities for others who are due for promotion and can demotivate the entire workforce.

“We oppose any unwarranted extension of tenure for public officers. Public Service Rules should to be strictly adhere to. We should be careful of setting precedents that will harm our public service.

“Leadership positions should be rotated to give others a chance to serve. Extending tenure without compelling justification sends the wrong message, encourages corruption, and stifles the career progression of others in the civil service,” he stated

On his part, the National President of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU), Makolo Hassan warned that such a move could be destructive for the public service in the long run.

According to him, “The right thing should be done. Is the extension for another full four years, or one or two year? It is best if the civil service rules is uphold in this case. It is not just for the interest of Nigeria and public service that any one’s tenure of office should be extended. It is a precedent that may later hunt the entire system.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) earlier issued a statement denying that there is a plan to extend the tenure of the Permanent Secretary representing the FCT.

The official statement dated June 18, 2025, signed by Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations, OHCSF, said: “The OHCSF categorically denies any plan to request the extension of the tenure of either Mr. Aduda or any other Permanent Secretary.”

According to the statement, any decision concerning the retirement or tenure of a Permanent Secretary is made strictly following the rules and subject to the approval of the appropriate authority.

“The Public Service Rules, 2021, Rule 020909 (b), stipulates that a Permanent Secretary shall hold office for four years and be renewable for a further term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance, and no more. These Rules are indeed the Law.”

Head of the Service, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson‑Jack, reiterated her vow to uphold due process, transparency and merit‑based leadership, urging the public to disregard misinformation that could undermine the credibility of the civil service.

The current Public Service Rules (PSR), section 020909, returned in the 2021 edition after being suspended in 2016, set strict limits: four‑year terms for Permanent Secretaries, renewable once only, and eight‑year caps for directors and equivalents.